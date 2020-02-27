Highway Patrol: 3 killed in crash on I-40 in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. - Three people were killed in a crash early Thursday morning along Interstate-40 in Iredell County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
The deadly accident happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 on I-40 westbound near the 157-mile marker in a construction zone.
I-40 westbound will be closed for several hours and detoured at Exit 162, troopers said.
The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.
Check back for updates throughout the day on this developing story.