Highway Patrol: 3 killed in crash on I-40 in Iredell County

Three people were killed in a crash early Thursday morning along Interstate-40 in Iredell County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The deadly accident happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 on I-40 westbound near the 157-mile marker in a construction zone.

I-40 westbound will be closed for several hours and detoured at Exit 162, troopers said.

The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.

