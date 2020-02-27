Expand / Collapse search

Highway Patrol: 3 killed in crash on I-40 in Iredell County

I-40 westbound will be closed for several hours and detoured at Exit 162, troopers said. 

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. - Three people were killed in a crash early Thursday morning along Interstate-40 in Iredell County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. 

The deadly accident happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 on I-40 westbound near the 157-mile marker in a construction zone. 

The cause of the wreck remains under investigation. 

