Highway Patrol, CMPD cruisers involved in serious wreck on I-85

A crash involving a CMPD cruiser and a North Carolina State Highway Patrol vehicle caused three lanes on I-85 to shut down Sunday night.

CMPD told FOX 46 this crash happened after police pursued an armed robbery suspect. Video from the scene showed the chaos near Exit 30, the exit for I-485.

Authorities said the driver sped away when they tried to stop it. The driver ran off following a crash on Sharon Lakes Road but was later arrested. No word on their charges at this time.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer and North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper were not seriously injured in the multi-vehicle wreck.

All lanes of I-85 near Exit 30 reopened overnight.

