Highway Patrol: Man hit and killed by in Catawba County; no charges for driver

article

A pedestrian was hit and killed in Catawba County Wednesday night, according to State Highway Patrol.

Troopers were called to Emmanuel Church Road near Bush Drive around 8:40 p.m. where they found the 38-year-old victim, Adam Darrell Mullins dead at the scene.

Upon investigating, troopers determined that Mullins was walking in the northbound lane when he was hit by a Chrysler 300 .

Highway Patrol says Mullins was dressed in dark clothing and walking with traffic.

The driver of the Chrysler, Brian Keith Bader, was not injured and is not facing any charges.