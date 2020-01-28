Highway Patrol: Tractor-trailer driver killed in rollover crash in Lincoln Co.

article

A Lincoln County highway is shut down following a fatal rollover crash involving a gas tanker.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area on Highway 16 near St. James Church Road. A tractor-trailer swerved to avoid a car that pulled out in front of it and rolled over several times, according to Highway Patrol. The driver of the truck was killed.

Drivers are being diverted off at Highway 150 as crews work to clean up the fuel spill and clear the scene. Officials have not yet released a timetable on when the highway will be reopened.

LIVE FROM HWY 16

