Highway Patrol: Tractor-trailer struck disabled car, causing deadly wreck on I-485

One person is dead following a fiery multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate-485 Friday morning, NC State Highway Patrol said.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4. at the Interstate-485 outer loop to W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Troopers initially said a car veered into the left lane along the interstate causing the tractor-trailer to lose control, and that the driver of the car hopped out of the car and ran from the fiery scene into the woods.

A K-9 Unit was used to track the driver and hours later, troopers found him. That's when the driver told them that his car had broken down on the way to a job interview, so he pulled off, turned on the hazards and left to go to the interview. Officials now say the driver of the tractor-trailer hit the car before losing control. It is not clear if the car was completely out of the roadway.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was pronounced dead at the scene. Cadaver dogs were being used to locate the person's body, troopers said. He has been identified, and officials are working to notify his family. He is from Georgia.

Pictures sent in Friday morning by a FOX 46 viewer show heavy smoke rising from the interstate right after the crash.

Heavy smoke can be seen coming from a wreck on I-485 outer loop (Credit: WJZY).

Huntersville Fire confirmed they were working with Charlotte Fire and North Carolina State Highway Patrol on the crash.

The wreck caused major delays along the interstate as the area was closed for several hours as they work to clear spilled oil from the road. The highway reopened in both directions around 4 p.m.

Traffic backed up along I-485 outer loop Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 (Credit: NCDOT).

