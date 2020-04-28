Hillary Clinton endorses Joe Biden: 'I am thrilled to be part of your campaign'

article

Hillary Clinton on Tuesday endorsed Joe Biden for president.

The former first lady, senator from New York, secretary of state, and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee backed Biden as she teamed up with the former vice president during a Biden campaign virtual town hall.

“I want to add my voice to the many who have endorsed you to be our president,” Clinton said.

“Just think of what a difference it would make right now if we had a president who not only listened to the science, put fact over fiction, but brought us together, showed the kind of compassion and caring that we need from our president and which Joe Biden has been exemplifying throughout his entire life,” Clinton emphasized.

MORE @ FOXNEWS.COM