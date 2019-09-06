Historically black college offering displaced University of Bahamas students a free semester

article

Hampton University in Virginia announced this week they're entering into an agreement with the University of the Bahamas to allow students who have been displaced by Hurricane Dorian to continue their education on HU’s campus.

“I think this agreement is something that can be helpful to a great number of students and families, and is part of something I’ve tried to do my entire career – helping people to achieve and meet their goals,” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey.

Dr. Harvey and Dr. Rodney Smith, the President of the University of the Bahamas, the former Administrative Vice President and Chief Planning Officer at Hampton University, came to this agreement after Hurricane Dorian battered the Bahamas with high winds and rain for more than two days, causing extensive damage and several deaths.

Students from the University of the Bahamas will be able to attend classes at Hampton for the fall 2019 semester, receive room and board for one semester, and will have the option to stay at Hampton once the semester is over at regular rates for tuition and fees.

“Hampton has been the educational choice for many Bahamians over its long history. I am grateful to President Harvey and university leadership on this demonstration of kindness and humanity to my home in our time of need,” said Lawrence Rigby, 2014-2015 Student Government Association President from Nassau, New Providence. “Young Bahamians from Abaco and Grand Bahama who are looking for the tools to rebuild their lives and our home will find them at Hampton.”