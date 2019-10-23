Hit-and-run driver seriously injures woman: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police

article

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are seeking the public's help to find a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a woman in southeast Charlotte Wednesday night.

According to police, while crossing the 8400 block of Monroe Road, a woman was struck by an Infinity that left the scene. The woman suffered traumatic life-threatening injuries and was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolina's Medical Center-Main, where she is in serious condition.

Witness statements and evidence collected at the scene indicates that the Infinity was traveling northwest on Monroe Road in the right lane when it struck a woman who was crossing the street. The Infinity failed to stop and remain at the scene and was last seen turning right onto Village Lake Drive.

Police said they are looking for a 2005-2006 red Infinity G35 that should have damage on the front left side, including the left headlight assembly. The front center Infiniti emblem will be missing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or Detective Justin Kupfer at 704-432-2169.

All callers will remain anonymous.