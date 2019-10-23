Hit-and-run shuts down part of southeast Charlotte road, leaves victim seriously injured
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run on a southeast Charlotte road Wednesday night.
Police say Monroe Road has been shut down between Timber Springs Drive and Covedale Drive while they investigate the crash.
Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No information on possible suspects has been provided at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 46 for updates.