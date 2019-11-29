Ho ho ho! Santa hotline lets your kids call and leave him a message

article

He's making a list and checking it twice, but if your kids want to leave their Christmas wish list with Santa Claus directly, we've got his number.

Santa Claus has his own hotline this holiday season where children can leave a message for the big guy himself. If you use your cellphone to call him up, Santa will send you a text message back!

To call in the U.S., dial 605-313-4000. For Spanish, dial 605-313-4001.

Got family outside of the U.S. Santa is taking their calls too!

Australia +61 (0) 2 6194 9939 English

Belgium +32 (0) 2 303 30 76 French

Denmark +45 78 77 20 43 Danish

Finland +358 (0) 9 31587249 Finnish

France +33 (0) 7 55 50 01 93 French

Germany +49 (0) 22 198203402 German

Ireland +353 (0) 14 372 290 English

Norway +47 21 93 06 29 Norwegian

Sweden +46 (0) 7 019 400 10 Swedish

Switzerland +41 (0) 44 551 99 80 German

Ukraine +380 (0) 89 323 9911 Ukrainian

United Kingdom +44 (0) 330 606 0547 English



