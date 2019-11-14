Holly, North Carolina Zoo black bear, dies at 28 years old

article

A black bear with the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro has died, according to a post by the zoo Wednesday on social media.

Holly, who lived at the zoo for 24 years, was humanely euthanized Wednesday. She was estimated to be 28 years old and wild-born.

Employees said Holly first came to the zoo in 1995 alongside fellow black bear Yanu after they were both confiscated from an unaccredited roadside zoo the previous year in Cherokee County. Yanu passed away in 2017.

When Holly was diagnosed with oral neoplasia, which the zoo described as an abnormal cancerous growth, the zoo saw her quality of life quickly deteriorate.

The rapid onset of disease caught the caretakers and veterinarians off guard as they were surprised by the size and extent of the mass. They said Holly had just had an exam this past April without any sign of the disease.

Veterinarians made the hard decision to euthanize Holly due to her deteriorating quality of life.

Black bears are an iconic North Carolina animal. Of the three species of bears found in North America - the polar bear, the grizzly bear, and the black bear - the black bear is the smallest and only species found predominately in North Carolina making this bear an important part of the state’s history and cultural heritage.