Homelessness, panhandling a growing issue in Charlotte

CMPD said it does not want people to give money to panhandlers at a time when the city’s homeless population is increasing.

“We encourage them to say no,” CMPD Central Division community coordinator Russ Faulkenberry said. “It’s probably going to go to feed an addiction.”

Panhandling is considered illegal if a person continues to solicit money after the person to whom the solicitation is directed has made a negative response. It’s also illegal to verbally panhandle at night, as well as any time of day when within 20 feet of a financial institution (or ATM), outdoor dining area or transit stop.

The maximum fine is $500.

“Aggressive panhandling is the one that gets our attention the most,” Faulkenberry said. “It gets beyond, ‘Do you have a dollar you can spare?’ to they’re following them, harassing them for that money…that’s when we really want to be aware of it and intervene.

CMPD does not keep track of crimes specifically committed by homeless people.

“If [people] feel the need to give there are several local charities downtown. The Urban Ministry Center, the Men’s Shelter, United Way – that have the professionals that are trained to deal with this population.

FOX 46 spent an afternoon with one panhandler who lives in a wooded area near the Men’s Shelter. The man walks several miles each morning to Statesville Road where he panhandles for several hours until he has enough money for a meal and cigarettes.

“We’re just another human being just like you are,” Ronald Painter said. “Everybody is just down on their luck.”

Painter said he’s sober but drug use at a young age led him to some mental health issues – and those issues, along with work instability keep him on the streets.

He’s from Pittsburgh but has been in Charlotte for a year. A search through Mecklenburg County records does not show any sort of crime he’s been charged with.

Painter said he regularly comes in contact, however, with people who are panhandling for drug money and other vices. He also said he knows people who are not homeless who panhandle.

“It makes me mad,” Painter said.