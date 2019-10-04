Homeowner intentionally struck by vehicle after confronting burglars in Cabarrus County

article

A Harrisburg man is recovering from a broken arm after he was intentionally struck by a car while confronting a group of young men who were trying to break into several vehicles in the neighborhood, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 13 in the Churchhill Farms subdivision. The local man called 911 after confronting four young men who were breaking into vehicles in the area. As the suspects tried to flee, they intentionally struck the man with their car.

The man was hospitalized with a broken arm, the sheriff's office said.

After the incident in Churchhill Farms, the four suspects attempted to break into an occupied home in the nearby Bradford Park subdivision. A resident called 911 and reported that someone had shattered their back door and entered their home while they slept.

Four young men were developed as suspects in the two cases and all have been arrested. Zsaquan Burrs, 21; Jacob Moffat, 20; Jaylen Mcilwaine, 16; and Cedric Roary, 16, all of Charlotte, each face one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count of first-degree burglary and six counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, deputies said.

All four suspects are still being held at the Cabarrus County Detention Center under various bonds.