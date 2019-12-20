Homicide investigation: CMPD says pedestrian was intentionally hit, killed in southwest Charlotte

article

CMPD and Medic were called to southwest Charlotte this evening where a pedestrian was hit by a car. Police now say the driver intentionally struck the victim, killing them.

Officers responded to Ayrsley Town Boulevard near South Tryon Street around 3 p.m. Friday for a report of a person hit. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but was later pronounced dead.

The CMPD crime scene mobile lab arrived at the scene around 5:30 p.m. Police are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to Detective Helms, the lead detective assigned to the case or another homicide unit detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.