Homicide investigation in N CLT, 2 shot, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - CMPD confirmed an active police scene in north Charlotte has now become a homicide investigation.
Two people were treated for gunshot wounds from an incident Monday night in a north Charlotte residential neighborhood near Grenelefe Village Road.
Medic confirmed with Fox 46 that two patients were being transferred to the hospital with injuries.
This is a developing story. We will have more information as it comes into the newsroom.