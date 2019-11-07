Homicide investigation underway in southwest Charlotte

article

Police are investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte.

Officers were called to the 12000 block of Paperbark Circle in the Ballantyne area Thursday afternoon for what has been determined to be a murder.

No information has been provided on the victim or a suspect. We are working to learn how the victim was killed.

This comes after CMPD released a new homicide count Thursday afternoon. It is now the 92nd murder of the year.

FOX 46 is headed to the scene to gather more details. Check back for updates on this breaking story.