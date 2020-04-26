Expand / Collapse search

Homicide investigation underway outside apartment complex in east Charlotte

Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
News
FOX 46 Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A homicide investigation is underway outside an apartment complex in east Charlotte Sunday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Department. 

Detectives and emergency personnel are near the 3800 block of Audrey Street where they said one person has been found deceased. 

No other information was immediately provided. 

Check back for updates throughout the day on this developing story. 