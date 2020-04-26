Homicide investigation underway outside apartment complex in east Charlotte
article
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A homicide investigation is underway outside an apartment complex in east Charlotte Sunday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Department.
Detectives and emergency personnel are near the 3800 block of Audrey Street where they said one person has been found deceased.
No other information was immediately provided.
