Homicide rate quickly increases with Charlotte's 91st murder

Police investigate yet another murder in south Charlotte. Homicide unites arrived to the 8200 block of Riverbirch Drive early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to an assault with deadly weapon call at 4:46 a.m. where they found a female victim laying in the roadway with a gunshot wound. The victim's name has not been released pending next of kin notification.

The victim was found in front of an apartment complex where medic pronounced her dead on scene.Detectives are currently canvassing the area to determine if there are any witnesses to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.