Hospitalizations from COVID-19 drop as NC hits nearly 5,900 positive cases

article

While the number of positive COVID-19 cases and related deaths in North Carolina increased overnight, the amount of people being treated in the hospital has dropped.

The state is now reporting 5,859 laboratory-confirmed cases and 152 deaths from coronavirus.

According to the North Carolina Dept. of Health and Human Services, 429 have been hospitalized across 93 counties, a decrease from 452 on Wednesday. Health officials said 72,981 tests have been completed.

Mecklenburg County has the largest case count in the state with at least 1,136 people testing positive for COVID-19 and 21 reported deaths. Wake County follows Mecklenburg County, with 566 positive cases and three deaths.

Race statistics in North Carolina show that 55 percent of the cases are White while 39 percent are African American.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases involve patients ages 25-49 and less than one percent involve patients ages 0-17. Eighty-four percent of COVID-19 related deaths in North Carolina are people who are 65-years-old or older.

Advertisement

In South Carolina, numbers increased Thursday with 3,931 positive COVID-19 cases and more than 100 deaths.