Hot Cyber Monday deals

Lifestyle expert Carey Reilly joins Charles Payne on FOX's 'CAVUTO Live' to recommend these deals for Cyber Monday:

1. The Grip All in 1 Universal ChargerDeal: $39.99 (was $59.99)Timing: From now until December 2

2. Fire HD10 Kid's Edition Deal: Save $50. Price will be $149.99 (was $199.99)

3. My Audio Pet Bluetooth speaker FOR KIDSDeal: BOGO 50 percent off and get a free funsie with each order

4. Echo ShowDeal: $49.99 (was $89.99)

5. The August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Deal: August Smart Lock Pro + Connect for $149 (save $130 from $279) Timing: November 28 - December 2Where: August.com and national major retailers (including Amazon, Best Buy, Lowes and Home Depot)

6. FitBit Charge 3Deal: Through Cyber Monday, you can get $50 off the original price, coming in at $99.95 for Charge 3 and $119.95 for the special edition which has all these great features, plus Fitbit Pay.

