House debates articles of impeachment against Trump ahead of historic vote

Watch Live Coverage from FOX News Now

The House of Representatives gaveled in Wednesday for a historic session on whether to impeach President Donald Trump on charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress.

Mobile app users, click here to watch live.

The rare undertaking to impeach a president, which would be only the third time in U.S. history, is set to unfold over more than six hours of debate on the floor before a full House vote, which could take place early Wednesday evening.

After the discussing “rule” that will govern the proceedings, the House began its lengthy debate that will be divided between Democrats and Republicans.

Trump faces two articles of impeachment brought by Democrats. They say he abused the power of his office by pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election and obstructed Congress by aggressively trying to block the House investigation from its oversight duties as part of the nation's system of checks and balances.

President Donald Trump is pictured during a meeting with President of the Republic of Guatemala Jimmy Morales and Mrs. Marroquin Argueta de Morales in the Oval Office at the White House on Dec 17, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Expand

A tally compiled by The Associated Press found that a majority of House members have said they will vote to approve the charges and send them to the Senate for a trial next month. The GOP-led Senate, however, is not expected to convict and remove Trump from office.

Advertisement

RELATED: Senate Democrats seek Bolton, Mulvaney for impeachment trial

Members convened at 9 a.m. Wednesday and as soon as the session opened, Republicans tried to halt it.

“So we can stop wasting America's time on impeachment, I move that the House do now adjourn,” said Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

Biggs forced a roll call vote — the first of several procedural efforts expected during the day to try to delay the proceedings. It was defeated on a party-line vote. Republicans then tried to force a vote condemning the actions of Democratic committee leaders, based on objections to the way the Democrats conducted hearings leading to Wednesday's votes.

On Tuesday, Trump sent a fiery letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the eve of his expected impeachment, maintaining that he did nothing wrong in seeking foreign investigation of political rivals, and he attacked Democrats for focusing on impeachment rather than other issues.

Trump said he doesn't believe his letter will change anything, but that he is registering his objections “for the purpose of history.”

“When people look back at this affair, I want them to understand it, and learn for it, so that it can never happen to another president again,” he wrote.

RELATED: Trump angrily objects to impeachment, calls it 'perversion'

Pelosi, who warned earlier this year against pursuing a strictly partisan impeachment, is now all but certain to have the numbers as voting begins.

“Very sadly, the facts have made clear that the President abused his power for his own personal, political benefit and that he obstructed Congress,” Pelosi wrote to colleagues, asking them to join in the morning as the House convenes.

“In America, no one is above the law," she said. “During this very prayerful moment in our nation’s history, we must honor our oath to support and defend our Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

Democrats and Republicans on the House Rules Committee met Tuesday to determine the parameters on the House floor ahead of Wednesday's vote — approving the six hours of debate.

Trump implores Americans to “read the transcript,” but the facts of his phone call with the Ukraine president are not necessarily in dispute. Trump asked Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Democrats and his 2020 political rival Joe Biden. At the time, the newly elected Ukraine leader was hoping for a coveted White House visit to showcase his standing with the U.S., his country's most important ally. He was also counting on nearly $400 million in military aid as his country confronts a hostile neighbor, Russia.

Early Wednesday, Trump tweeted his outrage: “Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing.”

The question for lawmakers, and Americans, is whether those actions, and the White House's block on officials testifying for the House investigation, are impeachable offenses.

Tens of thousands of people across the country marched in support of impeachment Tuesday evening, with liberal groups organizing more than 600 events from Alaska to Florida.

“I really believe that the Constitution is under assault. That is not an exaggeration,” 62-year-old Glenn Conway of Holly Springs, North Carolina, said. “I think we have a president at this point who believes he’s above the law.”

Protesters supporting the impeachment of President Donald Trump gather outside the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 18, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.