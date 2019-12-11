House passes NDAA, $400 million allocated to military malpractice claims

The House of Representatives passed the National Defense Authorization Act, a $730 billion military spending bill, by a vote of 377-48 Wednesday.

“I’m voting for this because it achieves monumental progressive victories,” said Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA). “The day after the president signs this bill many of our service members and their families will recognize that we have been listening to them.”

Included in the NDAA is a provision that will allocate $400 million over the next decade that will allow, for the first time, active duty soldiers the ability to be compensated by the Department of Defense for medical malpractice unrelated to combat.

The measure will “provide justice and compensation for medical malpractice performed at non-combat settings,” Speier said.

The provision stems from a bipartisan bill she introduced alongside Rep. Richard Hudson (R-Concord) named after Sgt. 1st Class Richard Stayskal, a Green Beret from Pinehurst, N.C. As FOX 46 first reported in October 2018, Stayskal has been fighting for the right to sue the government for malpractice after doctors at Womack Army Medical Center misdiagnosed his lung cancer as pneumonia in 2017. His cancer is now stage four terminal.

FOX 46 was at the Capitol a year ago when Stayskal made his case to Speier, and again in April when she introduced the SFC. Richard Stayskal Military Medical Accountability Act. In an interview with FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant, Speier called it “one of the most important pieces of legislation” she’s ever worked on in Congress.

Speier says she has voted against many NDAA’s but is “proud” to support this one.

“After 70 years, we have tackled the Feres Doctrine,” Speier said on the House floor Wednesday, referring to the 1950 Supreme Court ruling that prevents active-duty soldiers from suing for medical malpractice.

The measure applies to claims made after January 2017.

The NDAA will increase defense spending, creates the addition of a Space Force, aims to fix poor quality military housing and grants 12 weeks paid paternal leave; it now goes to the Senate for a final vote.

Stayskal’s attorney expects President Donald Trump to sign the NDAA into law “before Christmas.”

This story was reported from Charlotte, N.C.