How is this South End gym still holding workouts?

It’s been nearly three weeks since Gov. Roy Cooper ordered the shutdown of all gyms across the state. So why is one gym still appearing to hold daily workouts?

The sign on the door says, “We are temporarily closed.” But at Jamie Scott Fitness in South End, outdoor workouts occur almost daily, a FOX 46 investigation discovered.

Despite the governor ordering all gyms to close as of March 25, a FOX 46 investigation found small groups of five people or less working out outside the gym - throwing medicine balls, climbing stairs, and even flipping a large tire down the street - going back to April 1. Often, those working out are not six feet apart.

FOX 46 asked if anybody from the gym would talk to us on camera about this.

“I can’t help you with that because we’re not open,” an employee said, on the same day people were seen working outside, hitting a large tire with a mallet and then flipping it down the street.

The employee insisted they are not offering classes.

“There are no classes,” the employee said. “We are closed.”

Indeed the gym is advertising livestream workouts. It’s unclear who would have a giant tire lying around their living room to follow along.

FOX 46 found it still possible to sign up and pay for “South End” classes this week. The website did not specify the classes are online. It’s unclear if it is a mistake.

“People need to continue to adhere to the social distancing,” said Dr. Dennis Taylor, the president of the North Carolina Nurses Association.

Businesses that are not essential – like gyms – should stay closed and find ways to work, or in this case workout, from home, Taylor said.

“You know, this whole thing’s difficult for all of us,” said Taylor. “But we really need to adhere to this if we’re going to keep the spread of this virus down.”\

On Tuesday, protesters rallied in Raleigh calling on the governor to reopen the state saying the shutdown will kill small businesses.

Taylor says it’s too soon and not safe to do so yet.

“We [need to] continue to shelter-in-place until we are sure that the virus is under control in terms of the spread of it,” said Taylor. “That could very easily be at least until the end of May.”

“But that may even be a time too soon,” he added.

Gyms ‘Not Essential’

FOX 46 showed video of the outdoor workouts, taken over several weeks, to city officials. The CharMeck Joint Information Center stresses “gyms are not considered essential.”

“No, gyms are not considered essential and therefore are not exempt from the Stay at Home Order,” officials with Charmeck JIC said.

Officials say groups of 10 people or more should not gather and urge everyone to maintain at least six feet of social distancing.

“This scenario goes to the heart of the issue,” said the CharMeck JIC. “That our community should not be looking for loopholes in the Stay at Home Order, but rather looking for ways to comply.”

If you want to report a violation of the Stay at Home Order, you are urged to call 311 or report it on the CLTplus app.

“It will be followed up on,” officials say.