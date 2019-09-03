How to report price gouging in NC and SC
article
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - As preparations continue for Hurricane Dorian, price gouging laws are already in effect in North Carolina and South Carolina.
If you see inflated prices for things you need to survive the storm like gas, food, water and some construction services (if a tree falls on your house, for example), it's illegal, according to officials.
In North Carolina, each violation carries a $5000 fine. Price gouging laws stay in effect for at least 45 days after the storm.
You can file a complaint at ncdoj.gov/disaster
For North Carolina, call: 1-877-5-NO-SCAM
For South Carolina, call: 1-803-737-3953