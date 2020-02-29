Huge blaze at apartment complex leaves multiple injured

article

Multiple residents were injured and a rescue operation took place at a southwest Charlotte apartment complex early Saturday morning.

“Hell. That's pretty much how you explain it," said Coffey Creek Apartments resident, Pablo Lopez. "You come outside and all you see is flames and smoke. At least I’m standing here telling the story and not in there burnt up.”

Lopez, along with his wife and four kids, were sleeping in their second floor apartment when their building caught fire early Saturday morning.

“I hear a bang. I thought something fell in my kitchen so I got up and when I go look out and open the door all I see is black smoke and flames. I told my kids get up and caught them out my house,” said Lopez.

According to Charlotte Fire the cause of the fire at the apartment complex in Southwest Charlotte was accidental. A firefighter and resident were also sent to the hospital.

Investigators add there is around $700,000 in property loss and a content loss of around $50,000.

Pablo adds that as chaotic as the morning was, he's thankful for the support they've gotten and for the health of his family.