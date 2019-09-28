Huge brawl, gunshots reported at Vance HS football contest

A disturbance that took place at a football game on Friday night between a pair of rival Queen City high schools led to reported gunfire a short time later outside the stadium, police are saying.

Vance High School was hosting Mallard Creek in a battle of two of the area's top football programs Friday and around 8:30 p.m. a disturbance occurred inside the stadium and multiple individuals were escorted out of the venue and told to leave. Gunshots were heard shortly afterwards near one of the schools parking lots. No injuries were reported but the suspect was not located, police said. CMPD says about 40-50 individuals were fighting in the parking lot.

Additional officers were called to the scene on top of the ones who were already at the stadium.

Three people were arrested including two adults and one juvenile.

The football game was able to finish with Mallard Creek (4-0-1) defeating Vance (3-1), 17-7.