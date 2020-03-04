Human remains are missing Statesville man, police confirm

article

Local police say human remains found last month are that of a missing man in Stateville since last August.

Marty Teague was reported missing on August 30, 2019. Teague's vehicle was discovered on an abandoned piece of property on Sain Road and a search began but not much turned up due to difficult searching conditions, the police report indicated.

Last month Statesville police found human remains on Sain Road. The medical examiner performed an autopsy on the remains and on Monday confirmed the remains were that of Tague's.

Officials say no foul play is suspected at this time.