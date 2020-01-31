Human trafficking suspect arrested following SWAT standoff

article

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say a man accused of human trafficking and holding a woman against her will was arrested following a standoff.

On Friday, Jan. 31, officers went to the 9100 block of Lenox Pointe Drive to serve the suspect, 27-year-old Dondre Mason, with several warrants. Mason refused to exit the home and barricaded himself inside. SWAT responded and Mason was later taken into custody.

Mason is facing charges stemming from two incidents involving two female victims.

On Jan. 17, detectives spoke to the woman who said Mason had forced her to engage in sexual acts over a series of times. Warrants for his arrest were obtained at that time.

As the investigation continued, a second victim told police that on Jan. 24, Mason assaulted her, stole her property, and moved her against her will. As a result, six more warrants were issued for his arrest.

Following his capture, Mason was taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail where he is being held on two counts of promoting prostitution, six counts of human trafficking, possession off a firearm by a convicted felon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, and assault by strangulation.

CMPD says the investigation into Mason's actions is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600.