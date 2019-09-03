Humane Society of Charlotte takes in multiple dogs from Myrtle Beach

article

The Humane Society of Charlotte welcomed nine dogs from North Myrtle Beach Humane Society on Labor Day ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival.

The Charlotte team met a transport facilitated by the Humane Society of the United States near Raleigh and arrived safely back at their facility located at 2700 Toomey Avenue late Monday evening.

"As part of pre-emptive relief efforts, the Humane Society of the United States helped evacuate and transport all animals residing at North Myrtle Beach Humane Society prior to the coming storm. All nine dogs arrived happy and healthy with the help of the HSC team," authorities announced on Tuesday.

The Humane Society of Charlotte has received evacuation transports for three consecutive years in the wake of several active hurricane seasons.

In 2017, Charlotte received a transport from Puerto Rico as a result of Hurricane Maria and in 2018, HSC accepted more than 100 animals evacuated from the North Carolina coast as a result of Hurricane Florence.

"After storms, communities see a lot of stray or lost animals, so [North Myrtle Beach Humane Society] having an empty shelter is ideal for helping lost animals and then reuniting those animals with their families after the storm," said Libby Jones, Vice President of Operations.