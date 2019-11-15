Hundreds gather at vigil to honor high school homecoming queen who died from cystic fibrosis

Friends, family and community members gathered Friday night to remember the life of a Hickory Ridge High School student who died from cystic fibrosis this week.

Faith Shaw, 18, died from complications due to the disease that affects the lungs and digestive system.

Shaw was a senior at Hickory Ridge High School. She had just been crowned homecoming queen on October 7.

The candlelight vigil began around 5 p.m. Friends shared stories and remembered Faith and some even sang for her.

“She faced death as courageously and gracefully as she lived her life, and was at complete peace letting go. She knew where she was going, was excited about her new home and said she was really looking forward to the food. One of her final requests was to make sure to keep her story going,” said Faith's mom Susan said, according to a family friend.

