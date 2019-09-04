Hundreds of linemen ready to respond to Dorian on the Carolina coast

It's an all hands on deck type of situation when a storm threatens the Carolinas.

While utility crews headed out of Charlotte to the South Carolina coast, FOX 46 caught up with a four member team with the National Guard before they headed near the coast of North Carolina.

They are in a mobile operations unit to help with Hurricane Dorian and are bound for Kinston, for now, ahead of the deadly storm.

The team will provide backup communications. It's the only unit of its kind for the Air National Guard in North Carolina and the team is ready to be put to use.

"It's more or less an always ready state. The best of our ability to stay ready to support the team and the state when we are called upon is our big purpose," one of the members said to FOX 46.

The core of Dorian will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast and the Georgia coast through Wednesday night. The center of Dorian is forecast to move near or over the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday through Friday morning.