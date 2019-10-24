Huntersville police continue search for suspect who shot man in broad daylight

A day after a 22-year-old man was shot in broad daylight at this Wendy’s in Huntersville, customers who frequent the restaurant are still trying to make sense of the shocking crime.

“Huntersville is a real nice town. We have good management and we don't usually see anything like this. This is very unusual for us,” one customer told FOX 46.

“I saw it on the news so I wanted to check on my coworkers because we eat lunch here a lot, so it is unusual for this type of activity in this area,” said another.

ONE PERSON SHOT AT WENDY'S IN HUNTERSVILLE; POLICE SEARCHING FOR SUSPECT

According to Huntersville police, the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the victim is in stable condition and that 3 black men left the Wendy’s in a black four-door car.

"It makes you want to open your eyes a little more and check out things."

No arrest have been made and while police still search for the suspects, Wendy's customers say they'll be even more aware of what's happening around them.

"I just hope everybody can be safe and just watch your surroundings more."