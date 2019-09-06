Hurricane Dorian howling over North Carolina’s Outer Banks

Dorian howled over North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Friday, lashing the low-lying barrier islands as a weakened Category 1 hurricane.

A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association weather station at Cape Lookout, located inside the western eyewall of Dorian, reported sustained hurricane-force winds of 74 mph (119 kmh), the National Hurricane Center reported early Friday.

The agency said large and destructive waves could reach nearly to the ceilings of one-story structures along the narrow strip of land where many year-round residents were determined to ride out the storm.

The hurricane center said at 5 a.m. EDT that Dorian’s center was expected to move near or over North Carolina’s outer coast within the next several hours.

RELATED: Dorian grazes Carolina coast, aims for Outer Banks

Ann Warner, who owns Howard’s Pub on Ocracoke Island, said she had done all she could to prepare.

“The boats are tied down. Yards are cleaned up. Businesses are closed. People are hunkered down,” Warner said by phone on Thursday.

Advertisement

She lives near the southern end of the 200-mile-long (320-kilometer) string of barrier islands and spits, where about half the 1,000 residents stuck around to face the storm, she said.

The ferries stopped service on Wednesday, she said, so “If you want to change your mind, it’s too late. We’re on our own.”

The eye of Dorian will likely push off the Outer Banks and out to sea later Friday morning.

Further north, Virginia was also in harm’s way, and a round of evacuations was ordered there.

The hurricane hammered the Bahamas with 185 mph winds, killing at least 30 people, but swept past Florida at a relatively safe distance, grazed Georgia, and then hugged the South Carolina-North Carolina coastline. At least four deaths in the Southeast have been blamed on the storm.

Twisters spun off by Dorian peeled away roofs and flipped trailers in South Carolina, and more than 250,000 homes and businesses were left without power. Dorian’s winds weakened after sunset Thursday to 100 mph, before falling further early Friday to 90 mph, making it a Category 1 storm.

As of early Friday, Dorian was centered about 55 miles southwest of Cape Hatteras, and 25 miles east of Cape Lookout, North Carolina, in the southern Outer Banks, along which hurricane-force wind gusts were reported. The storm was moving northeast at 14 mph. It’s expected to remain a hurricane as it sweeps up the Eastern Seaboard on Saturday, lashing the New England shore with heavy surf.

In coastal Wilmington, North Carolina, heavy rain fell horizontally, trees bent in the wind and traffic lights swayed as the hurricane drew near.

Overnight winds were expected to cause trees and branches to fall on power lines, and debris could block repair crews from accessing damaged lines, said Mike Burnette senior vice president of Electric Cooperatives, a utility provider in North Carolina. Customers should prepare for prolonged power outages, he said.

“We have a long night ahead of us. Everyone needs to stay in a safe place and off the roads until the storm passes,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said.

About 150 evacuees were camped out at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina, speedway spokesman Scott Cooper said.

Leslie Lanier, 61, was one of those who decided to stay behind on Ocracoke Island. She boarded up her home and bookstore, making sure to move the volumes higher.

“I think we’re in for a great big mess,” said

The National Hurricane Center forecast as much as 15 inches (38 centimeters) of rain for the coastal Carolinas, with flash-flooding likely .