Hurricane Dorian puts pressure on Florida and South Carolina gas prices

On the week, gas prices are cheaper in every state except four, including Florida and South Carolina.



“Hurricane Dorian is not threatening major gas infrastructure, but its impact has localized to the states along its path, including South Carolina,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas spokesperson. “While motorists across the country are seeing price drops, South Carolinians and those traveling through South Carolina to evacuate Dorian aren’t so lucky.”



South Carolina’s $2.24 average is up one cent on the week, but is likely sporadic from pump to pump along the coastline and may continue to go up.



Gas supplies are tight in Florida and could prove the same for South Carolina and Georgia in the coming days. Depending on the weather prior to the storm's arrival, fuel deliveries could be reduced, limiting fuel supply at local stations.



"Some pumps could see price spikes around the Carolinas in the coming days as motorists flock to stations to top-off vehicles, potentially causing panic buying," added Wright.



Today’s national average is $2.57, which is a penny cheaper than last week, 14-cents less than a month ago and 26-cents cheaper than a year ago.



