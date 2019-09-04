Hurricane Warning in effect for entire NC, SC coast

Hurricane Dorian's center is moving parallel to Florida's northeastern coast as it churns north-northwestward in the Atlantic.

The storm's maximum sustained winds Wednesday morning were near 105 mph, making it a Category 2 storm.

Dorian is centered about 95 miles east-northeast of Daytona Beach, Florida, and was moving about 8 mph. At least seven deaths have been reported in the Bahamas from Dorian, with the full scope of the disaster still unknown. One storm-related death has been reported in North Carolina after an 85-year-old man fell off a ladder preparing his home for the anticipated hurricane.

Some weakening is expected during the next couple of days but Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane.

Rainfall amounts of up to one inch are possible in our far east counties and a few winds gusts of up to 40 mph are possible.

The Miami-based weather center says a turn toward the north is forecast by Wednesday evening, followed by a turn toward the north-northeast on Thursday morning.

The core of Dorian will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast and the Georgia coast through Wednesday night. The center of Dorian is forecast to move near or over the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday through Friday morning.

Press conference held by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday:

Both governors in the Carolinas emphasized on Wednesday that if you do choose to stay behind and not heed mandatory evacuations in your area, to call next of kin and make sure family knows where you are located. Stay in a high or raised and elevated area and keep curtains and blinds closed. Stay away from doors and windows.