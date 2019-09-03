Hurricane Watches, Warnings in effect along Carolina coast

article

As Hurricane Dorian continues to churn north and eventually toward the Carolinas, many people aren’t taking any chances and preparing for what could be a direct hit.

Hurricane Watches and Warnings have already been issued as Dorian moves slowly over the Atlantic Ocean. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for inland areas of the Carolinas along the I-95 corridor.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in both North Carolina and South Carolina.

Heavy rain and wind will begin along the South Carolina coast by Wednesday evening. Thursday is the ‘day of concern’, as most of the rain and wind will overspread the rest of eastern North Carolina and South Carolina during that time. Friday afternoon, Hurricane Dorian starts to move back out to sea and away from the NC coast, improving the weather all around by Friday night.

Here's what to expect:

CAROLINA COAST: 5-10” of rain, with isolated higher amounts around 15”. Hurricane-force wind along with the threat of isolated tornadoes. Flooding possible along with wind damage.

INLAND EASTERN NC & SC: 1-4” of rain, with locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts 40-50 mph. Flooding & power outages possible.

CHARLOTTE AREA, MOUNTAINS & FOOTHILLS: Sct’d showers with a thunderstorm possible. Breezy/windy at times. Little to no rain.

As always, some of this information is subject to change, as the track of Hurricane Dorian could still shift. Stay tuned to FOX 46 Charlotte for the latest information!

Walt Disney World announced on Tuesday they'll be shortening park hours on Wednesday due to the potential hurricane threat.