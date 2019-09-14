I-77 shootout shuts down highway, causes 4-car crash

Police are investigating a shootout that occurred on I-77 early on Saturday that resulted in a four-car crash and the highway being shut down.

I-77 northbound between Lasalle and Brookshire were shut down around 4:30 a.m. One individual showed up at Atrium University with a serious but non-life threatening gunshot wound.

