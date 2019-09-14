Expand / Collapse search

I-77 shootout shuts down highway, causes 4-car crash

Published 
Updated 21 mins ago
Charlotte
A shootout that occurred early Saturday ended with four cars crashing and the highway being shut down, police say.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Police are investigating a shootout that occurred on I-77 early on Saturday that resulted in a  four-car crash and the highway being shut down.

I-77 northbound between Lasalle and Brookshire were shut down around 4:30 a.m. One individual showed up at Atrium University with a serious but non-life threatening gunshot wound.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will have more information as it comes into the newsroom and our FOX 46 reporter Jenyne Donaldson will be covering this story Saturday on FOX 46 News at 10 p.m.