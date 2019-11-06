I-77 toll lane project drags on, despite $30,000/day fine for contractor

The highway headache continues along stretches of I-77 as the southern section of the toll lane project is still under construction.

Every day this project isn't complete the contractor is being fined thousands of dollars, but despite the fines doesn't look like crews have picked up the pace.

The completion date was moved from the end of this year to next Fall, but many whether or not they'll make that deadline.

On Tuesday, FOX 46 saw idle machines and piles of materials sit inside construction zones but the big question is where are the workers

The construction started in 2018 and we’ve been covering it every step of the way. While there was push back from the beginning from drivers over the last few months we've talked to some who are simply fed up.

“I think it's a tragedy. It should've been did. I don't know what's the problem or the issue. It should've been done really you know,” one driver told FOX 46.

The project was expected to be completed by the end of the year. The contractor, I-77 Mobility Partners, says operational challenges and weather have been two big factors when it comes to why the work won’t be finished but from the looks of it "man power" made need to be added to the list.

Every day that the project isn't complete the contractor is fined $30,000. FOX 46 has reached out to the contractor to get some clarity on why there are so many spots where the work seems stalled. So far we haven't heard back from them.

