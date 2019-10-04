I-85 northbound to Exit 42 closed after pedestrian struck and killed

Interstate-85 northbound to Exit 42 is shut Friday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed in the area, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Police said they had to completely shut down the area because after briefly opening one lane, drivers were not slowing down and many were trying to drive around CMPD's patrol cars, endangering officers.

The area was completely closed to keep CMPD officers from getting hit themselves by passing cars.

The closure has caused quite the traffic backup and mess Friday morning.

No word on the victim's identity at this time or if the vehicle who hit and killed the pedestrian stayed at the scene.

The cause of this accident remains under investigation.