'I made a mistake': UNC Charlotte shooter sentenced to life in prison

The man accused of shooting six people in a classroom at UNC Charlotte this Spring will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Trystan Terrell, 22, admitted to killing two of the students and injuring four others on April 30 in a campus shooting. A judge sentenced the shooter to life in prison without parole.

In court Thursday, Terrell said he had "consumed substances" in April, and said that he understood the maximum penalty he could receive for his crimes is death.

Police say Terrell went into Kennedy Hall that day armed with a pistol and opened fire in a small classroom, killing Reed Parlier, Riley Howell, and injuring Emily Houpt, Sean DeHart, Rami Alramadhan and Drew Pescaro with the bullets.

Reed Parlier's mother spoke to Terrell following the plea, saying "may you rot in hell."

The prosecutor said following the incident, the police sergeant who arrived at the scene thought Terrell was a victim because he was laying on floor. When the sergeant asked "who was the shooter here?” Terrell responded “I was.”

Terrell was taken into custody immediately following the shooting and taken to CMPD headquarters to be interviewed.

He was later charged with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm on educational property, and discharging a firearm on educational property.

When investigators asked Terrell why he did it, he told them he became interested in shootings, and had been planning a shooting since August of 2018.

He said he was frustrated that he was in debt and that he had borrowed thousands of dollars for college, said shooting was a “cry for help.”

“I am so sorry. I made a mistake," he told the courtroom.

UNC Charlotte released a statement following the sentencing saying that it "allows out community to continue healing and brings a definite end to the criminal proceedings."

The school says the Niner Nation Remembrance Commission is continuing to ask for input on how to best remember the tragic event and memorialize the lives lost.

"We will never forget this tragic event, and remain focused on honoring the victims and their families."