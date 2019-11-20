'I will always wear my seat-belt!' Children take safety oath with NC troopers at Chick-fil-A

article

A group of children took a very important, and adorable, safety oath with North Carolina State Highway Patrol this month at a local Chick-fil-A.

Trooper Kenneth Burroughs administered the “I will listen to my parents and always wear my seatbelt” oath to a group of children while enjoying a meal at a Randolph County Chick-fil-A on Thursday, Nov. 14.

The children were observed holding their hands high, promising to not let the troopers down.

Trooper Burroughs spoke to the newly sworn members on the importance of always buckling up, prior to handing out Jr. Trooper stickers to the group.

"The SHP congratulates our newest members of the club and thanks Trooper Burroughs for providing the extremely important oath!" NC State Highway Patrol said on Facebook.