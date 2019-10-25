ICE, lawmakers feud with Mecklenburg County Sheriff over immigrant detention

Lawmakers and Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials re-ignited a feud with Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden Friday over immigration detention policies.

“We’re here today because of what I consider to be reckless sanctuary policies that have been implemented by a handful of sheriffs in North Carolina,” said Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC).

Tillis along with Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Rep. Dan Bishop (R-Meklenburg) and Ted Budd (R-High Point) announced legislation aimed at stopping “sanctuary cities.” The Immigration Detainer Enforcement Act would give “explicit authority” to law enforcement agencies to honor ICE detainers. Detainers are voluntary requests to keep an undocumented immigrant already in custody locked up for up to 48 hours, after they are legally eligible for release – by posting bond or serving jail time - in order to be turned over to federal agents for deportation.

The bill would incentivize cooperation with ICE through federal grants and prevent agencies from being sued for wrongful detention for honoring ICE detainers.

“Please work with ICE so we can safely transfer them to an ICE facility an keep our community safer,” said Tillis.

This comes on the same day Ice continued its public pressure campaign against Sheriff McFadden, who has refused to honor ICE detainers.

“Violent criminal offenders are knowingly and willfully released back into the community rather than notification to ICE to take those criminal aliens into custody,” said ICE spokesperson Bryan Cox.

Advertisement

In a series of tweets Friday, ICE posted photos of nine Mecklenburg County inmates charged with child sex offenses, drug, robbery and gun crimes and first-degree murder with a warning that they “MAY BE RELEASED INTO YOUR COMMUNITY” even though they are behind bars.

Image 1 of 7 ▼

Some of them may be eligible for release soon. Some of them may be in custody for a while,” said Cox. “However, due to these policies, at whatever point that date is, they would be released.”

McFadden did not respond to FOX 46’s requests for comment. He previously said his agency follows the law and should not have to do the job of federal law enforcement agencies.

“A detainer is not a law,” McFadden said. “A detainer is actually a request.”

Last month, McFadden stated publicly that he would like to meet with ICE officials. However, ICE officials say McFadden privately has ignored “multiple” calls and emails, including one sent on Oct. 3 at 4:39 pm to McFadden’s email, which is listed on the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association website :

“Hello Sheriff McFadden, it was good speaking with you today regards to coming up with an agreeable solution on the ICE warrants and Detainers issue. Please contact me once you have discussed with your staff and perhaps we can set up a follow-up call or meeting.”

“We continue to work with local officials to whatever extent they are willing to work with ICE,” said Cox, who urged McFadden to notify agents when an inmate, who has an ICE detainer, is being released so federal agents can make an arrest outside the jail.

Cox would not comment on Tillis’ bill. In July he introduced a different bill that would withhold federal grant money and allow crime victims the ability to sue local governments for injuries resulting from ICE detainers that are ignored.

In August, Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed House Bill 370, which would have forced sheriffs to comply with ICE.

Read the full statement Sheriff McFadden released last month:

"Most of the citizens of our county understand and agree with the termination of the 287(g) program and my decision to not honor ICE detainers. The citizens elected me to the Office of Sheriff last year by an overwhelming majority and my stance on immigration issues has not waivered. I look forward to the day that all public safety professionals can sit down to discuss immigration issues and truly work towards a solution to a very broad issue. It’s unfortunate that the federal government prefers to use me as a ‘pawn’ while pointing fingers and holding news conferences about an ineffective immigration system.

As a former attorney general, the Acting Director is aware that I have the discretion to not honor a voluntary agreement, which is not a failure to cooperate with another law enforcement agency to enforce the law. I took an oath and I’m required to uphold the oath of my Office and enforce the law. Not participating in 287(g) is not refusing to enforce the law. Only 4 out of 100 Sheriffs in NC participate in 287(g) – it’s a voluntary program. Not honoring detainers is not refusing to enforce the law – detainers are requests for voluntary assistance. VOLUNTARY assistance. Meaning you can honor a detainer, but you DON’T HAVE TO. Public safety is and will always be my top priority for Mecklenburg County. It remains my sincere belief that the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office’s current policies of not participating in 287(g) and not honoring ICE detainers are making our community safer."