Ice Skating and Lights: Two new experiences coming to Whitewater Center this Fall

Patrons visiting the U.S. National Whitewater Center are in for a treat this fall. Whitewater Center officials announced there are two new features for guests: Ice skating and Lights.

Ice Skating features a one-of-a-kind skating environment with 17,000 square feet of ice and three distinct programming areas, the Whitewater Center posted on Facebook.

Ice Skating at U.S. National Whitewater Center (Source: U.S. National Whitewater Center).

Lights is a new half-mile walking trail in the woods that leads viewers through a series of immersive light installations featuring honeycombs, vines, crystals, and more.

Lights at U.S. National Whitewater Center (Source: USWWC).

The works are site-specific to the Whitewater Center and are created by Charlotte artist Meredith Connelly.

Both experiences will be available with an Annual Pass, Day Pass, or Single Activity Pass, and will be open to the public in mid-November.

The U.S. National Whitewater Center is the world's premier outdoor facility featuring whitewater rafting, biking, zip lines, live music, craft brews, and more, according to its website.

