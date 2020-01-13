ID released of man who died in Statesville chemical leak

article

The identity of the victim killed during a chemical leak last week in Iredell County was released on Monday.

Anthony Lamattina of Woodstock, Georgia was pronounced dead at the scene. The leak occurred on Friday at a facility located on Taylorsville Highway

A second victim, Carson Drawdy, was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The initial investigation revealed that both men were working on pipes in a freezer unit when the chemical leak occurred.