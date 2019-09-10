Illinois police looking for ‘Walter White’ look-alike wanted in relation to meth possession

Illinois police are looking for a “Walter White” look-alike who, coincidentally, is wanted in relation to methamphetamine possession.

The Galesburg Police Department told KWQC that Todd W. Barrick is wanted for allegedly violating his probation following a possession charge. He remained at large as of Monday afternoon.

Todd W. Barrick is pictured in a mugshot provided by the Galesburg Police Department.

Galesburg Police posted a mugshot of Barrick on their Facebook page asking for any information on his whereabouts, causing many followers to do a double-take at the uncanny resemblance to the infamous chemistry teacher turned meth kingpin from the popular AMC show “Breaking Bad.”

Barrick’s mugshot shows him sporting a goatee, bald head and glasses, looking almost identical to the fictional TV meth manufacturer Walter White.

“Have you tried Albuquerque? Perhaps at Los Pollos Hermanos,” joked one person, referring to the setting where the show takes place.