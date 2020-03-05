“I’m innocent”: Man accused in Scott Brooks’ murder says he “had nothing to do with this”

The suspect in the murder of a Charlotte restaurant owner told a judge he had no involvement in the crime.

Thursday afternoon, 33-year-old Terry Conner Jr. stood before a judge for the first time, accused of fatally shooting Scott Brooks on Dec. 9.

“I'm innocent,” Conner said as he faced the judge. “To the victim’s family, I’m sorry for your loss, but I had nothing to do with this."

Brooks was at his restaurant, Brooks Sandwich House, to open up for the day when he was approached by two men. Police believe one of the men was Conner.

Conner was arrested less than five miles from the sandwich shop and investigators say he was hiding in plain sight.

As the search for his accomplice continues police say Conner’s arrest won't keep them from finding the other person involved.

"There's people out there who know who this person is, it doesn't matter where they go we will find them."

Just hours after Conner was taken into custody, David Brooks spoke outside of the restaurant. He says he was grateful that an arrest had been made but he knows this is just the beginning.

"Hopefully if there is more to come out of this we're not in the waiting process for too long. At least they've got a good start to everything,” David said.

Conner is no stranger to the system. In addition to his new charges he's a convicted felon who had only been out of prison for three months before allegedly killing Scott, and was currently on parole.

