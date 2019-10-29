Impending weather forces Fort Mill Halloween event inside

article

Officials in York County are making a pre-emptive decision to move Trick-or-Treat Main Street on Halloween night indoors with bad weather predicted on Thursday.

Fort Mill's annual Halloween event will be relocated from Main street to inside the Fort Mill YMCA and will still be held in its originally slotted time. A costume contest will be held and there will be music and dancing.

Severe rain is expected Thursday during the day and is expected to increase in the evening.