Increasing violence leaves Charlotte residents questioning where city is headed

With a soaring number of homicides and other violent crimes on the rise, many Charlotte residents are questioning the safety of the city, especially in Uptown.

It was a chaotic scene in the area Monday after another fight led to shots being fired, but this time a man who had nothing to do with the altercation was seriously injured.

“It's definitely a different place," longtime resident Cheryl Johnson said.

Johnson says she's lived in Charlotte for more than 20 years and can see firsthand how the city has changed.

"It’s crowded. It’s not what it used to be. When I first moved here 23 years ago it wasn't as crowded as it is now,” Johsnon said.

When it comes to the question of safety specifically in Uptown many say it’s up to par.

"This is a place people go and hang out, I don't ever see crime Uptown," Johnson said.

Advertisement

"I never have any violence around me. I always feel safe because I put myself in good situations," said Kelsey Rebke.

But CMPD statistics show year-to-date there have been seven homicides in the Central Division, which includes Uptown. Last year, there was one. Additionally, aggravated assaults are already up, including assaults with a gun and reports of shots fired.

Four young men, all between the ages of 16 and 20 are now facing charges for that Monday afternoon shooting incident that left a man visiting town seriously injured.

LINK: 4 people, ages 16-20, charged in connection to uptown shooting near Epicentre

"He's in a mess of trouble,” a judge said about Raheem Shacklette, the 16-year-old charged with attempted murder after 74-year-old Dr. John Holaday was struck by a bullet.

CMPD officers are frustrated over the senseless violence, saying Holaday, a CEO of a company working to fight the opioid epidemic, was nothing more than an innocent bystander.

“It's about a 16-year-old who is making a bad decision, a critical decision and it ends up hurting an innocent bystander,” said Captain Julie Berry with CMPD.

Taizojh Smith, 17, Hazeem Shacklette, 19, and Ulondis Edwards, 20, also face charges in connection to the shooting.

CMPD says there's been an eight percent increase in violent crimes, and as it goes up, tough questions have to be asked.

“It’s not about location. Charlotte is facing the same issues that any other metropolitan area is facing when young people are making really bad decisions,” Cpt. Berry said.

It’s something Chief Kerr Putney has addressed several times this year.

"We see people losing their lives over drugs and arguments when it's really not that serious. They should be focused on their future and what we're doing as well is partnering with our vision academy and giving them the idea of what the city has to offer instead of the negative that they're bombarded with every day,” he said.

Johnson says in her opinion the crime has to do with opportunity.

"It's a lot of murder and a lot of killings. There's not enough rehabilitation they don't have people to help them get on the right path. The system is failing them," Johnson said,

FOX 46 reached out to CMPD to ask if additional security is being added in the area of the Epicenter. We have not heard back at this time.

“The message needs to be firm that you can't settle a simple argument by firing a gun that's not acceptable and we're not going to accept that,” said Cpt. Berry.

