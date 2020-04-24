Independence High School teacher continues working with students, considers virtual prom

FOX 46 recognizes teachers getting results. Schools may be closed, but educators are still doing all they can to help make their students feel a little more normal in a time that isn't normal at all.

"I know personally on Saturday, I'm gonna dress up and sit on my back porch and cry," said Independence High School Teacher Noel Hamrick.

Hamrick has been a teacher there for more than 20 years, which includes being active in organizing the prom. This Saturday would've been the school's prom night.

"Those kinds of things break my heart because I went to Independence and I've been there 21 years there and I put my heart and soul in it and it's all about the kids. They have to have the same memories I had and now they can't," Hamrick said.

"It's kind of hard because I've been looking forward to graduation or prom my whole high school career," senior Karla Hernandez said.

There's a lot that won't be traditional for seniors supposed to be taking the stage for their graduation this year.

"We work 12 years for this and everything has led up to this moment," said senior Ja'Niyah Ardrey.

"Being a first-generation grad, it's important for me and my family,” said Hernandez. “It's sad and hard to deal with because I wanted that experience and my family was looking forward to it, too."

Teachers like Noel Hamrick are trying to make things better and brighter for their students in a trying time,

"We'll do Zoom meetings on a weekly basis," Hamrick said. "Check-in via e-mail and texts."

Hamrick is a very interactive teacher and challenged her students to come up with an idea for a virtual spirit week.

Many students sent in TikTok videos on the TikTok Thursday.

"I think they had fun coming up with things. We were just trying to get kids to check in with us to make sure they were okay," Hamrick said.

It's teachers like Noel Hamrick that the students will remember long after they leave Independence, even if it's without the memory of a proper prom or graduation ceremony.

"It's good to make us feel normal in a time where nothing is normal at all," said Ardrey.

Hamrick is visiting the idea of a virtual prom, but is trying to make sure there would be enough participation to make it happen.