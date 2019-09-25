Indian Land Middle School students and faculty gather for morning prayer under American flag

article

Students and staff at Indian Land Middle School gathered for a morning prayer under the American Flag Wednesday morning before school started.

School officials tell FOX 46 that the morning prayer is organized by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. They hold a morning prayer before school every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. Anyone is invited to attend.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes is an international non-profit Christian sports ministry based in Kansas City, Missouri. FCA was founded in 1954. It has staff offices located throughout the United States and abroad.